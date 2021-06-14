Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.94

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 175367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOLT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,209,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $823,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

