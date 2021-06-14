BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. BOMB has a market cap of $2.12 million and $205,360.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00005748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,674.16 or 0.99865538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00032921 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00063227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000928 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002519 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,224 coins and its circulating supply is 905,436 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

