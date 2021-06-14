Bondly Trading Down 23% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00800819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.90 or 0.07913536 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

