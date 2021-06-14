BonFi (BNF) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. BonFi has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $386,997.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.17 or 0.07918614 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

