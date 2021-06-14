Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Jon Kempster Buys 68,986 Shares

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 13.38 ($0.17) on Monday. Bonhill Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.49.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

BONH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.