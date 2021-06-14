BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0067

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. BOOM has a market cap of $5.25 million and $1.32 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,793,781 coins and its circulating supply is 778,763,049 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

