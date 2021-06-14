Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $10.94 on Top Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $654,522.91 and $12,798.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $10.94 or 0.00027272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00173830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00187449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.49 or 0.01073619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.12 or 1.00309161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

