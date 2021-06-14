Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,277 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

