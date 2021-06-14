BORA (BORA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.41 Million

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, BORA has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. BORA has a total market cap of $93.36 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BORA

BORA is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

