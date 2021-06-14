BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $385.12 or 0.00950188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and $1.49 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00790417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.07 or 0.07974347 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,678 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

