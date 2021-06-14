Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the May 13th total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 99,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 981,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

BORR stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.67.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

