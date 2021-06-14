Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $630,253.00

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and approximately $630,253.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00434691 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003466 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.43 or 0.01112978 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,429,066 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.