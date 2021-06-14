Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $124.29 and last traded at $123.96, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

