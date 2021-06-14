Bounty0x Trading Up 31% Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $497,890.34 and approximately $55,244.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.00786973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00082958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.75 or 0.07885523 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.