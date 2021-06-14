Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Shares Up 0.1%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

