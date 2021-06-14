bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPOSY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $12.99 on Monday. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

