Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00.

RMD traded up $6.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.54. 9,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.78 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

