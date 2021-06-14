Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) vs. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Critical Analysis

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -85.39% -40.67% -33.15% Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75%

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.06%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 532.98%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 20.74 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -9.61 Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 32.07 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -1.02

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

