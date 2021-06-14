Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Cap of $31.94 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $31.94 million and approximately $978,375.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00164956 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00185385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.11 or 0.01031467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,088.22 or 0.99850882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

