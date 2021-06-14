Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,369 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 77,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

