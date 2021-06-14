Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 44,695 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after acquiring an additional 208,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after buying an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after buying an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after buying an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

