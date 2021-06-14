Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 206.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

