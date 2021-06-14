Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 122,241 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NYSE:SU opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 499.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

