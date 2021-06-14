Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,284 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after buying an additional 919,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

