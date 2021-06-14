Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,670 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Twitter by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

