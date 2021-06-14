Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,908,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

