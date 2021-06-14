Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Evergy by 16,759.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,390,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.19 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

