Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $191.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.69. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

