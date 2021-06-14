Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,266 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 603.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

NYSE LYV opened at $87.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

