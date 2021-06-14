Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,388 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

