Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $3,432,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $250.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

