Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,936 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.85 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

