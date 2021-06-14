Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Xylem by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

