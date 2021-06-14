Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $412.45 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

