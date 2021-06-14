Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after buying an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $147.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

