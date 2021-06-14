Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.21.

