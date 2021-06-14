Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 290.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,027 shares of company stock worth $15,549,742 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM opened at $169.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.98. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

