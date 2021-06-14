Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 99,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 229,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

