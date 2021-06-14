Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.61 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $857.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $854.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.