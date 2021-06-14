Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.71 Million in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 351,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,228,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 970.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 655,100 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

