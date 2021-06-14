Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $74,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $135.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $141.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

