Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $682.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12 month low of $226.82 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

