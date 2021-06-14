Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 15,664 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 904.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.67. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

