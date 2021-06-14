Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 19,021 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.