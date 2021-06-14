Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 156.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 28,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 815,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after buying an additional 42,652 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

