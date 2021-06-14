Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,965 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.76 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

