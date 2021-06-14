Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $317.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.