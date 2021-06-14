Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $219.34 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 308.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $339,971,502. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

