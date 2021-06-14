Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,433 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

