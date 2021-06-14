Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 12,290 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,198 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $100.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.